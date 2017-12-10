Jasprit Bumrah’s grandfather found dead

Santok Singh Bumrah’s body was fished out from the river this morning Santok Singh Bumrah’s body was fished out from the river this morning

Jasprit Bumrah’s grandfather Santok Singh Bumrah was found dead in Sabarmati River on Sunday. The 84-year-old was missing since Friday and police said that his dead body had fished out between Gandhi Bridge and Dadhichi Bridge under Sabarmati River Front (East) police station area. Police said that a voter identity card was found from the possession which identified him as Santok Singh Bumrah.

Santok Singh was reported to be missing since December 8 and his daughter Rajinder Kaur informed the Vastrapur police station on the same day. The complaint said, “On December 8 at around 1.30 PM my father went to meet my sister-in-law Daljit Kaur Bumrah at their house in Goyal Intercity near Thaltej.” The complaint states that “Daljit Kaur, mother of cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, refused to meet Santok Singh and also didn’t share number of her son.”

According to the complaint, “Santok Singh was hurt and left the house and never returned to his own house.” Police said that Santok Singh used to drive auto-rickshaw for a living. They said that the reason behind not allowing him to enter cricketer’s house is a family dispute. After death of Bumrah’s father Jasvir Singh, Santok Singh had left the family and moved to Uttarkhand. Bumrah’s mother Daljit Kaur is a principal of pre-primary section of Nirman School, located in Vastrapur area.

Sabarmati Riverfront (East) police inspector V S Rathva told The Indian Express that “Santok Singh’s dead body was found in the river. We have registered a case of accidental death as of now. I don’t know that exact reason but his daughter (Rajinder Kaur) has lodged a complaint with Vastrapur police station where she has said that her father was not allowed to meet cricketer Jasprit Bumrah due to some old family dispute.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd