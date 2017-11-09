Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal ready for Test cricket, says Sunil Gavaskar

Jasprit Bumrah (R) is India’s most realiable bowler in limited-overs cricket. (AP Photo) Jasprit Bumrah (R) is India’s most realiable bowler in limited-overs cricket. (AP Photo)

Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets for nine runs in his two overs against New Zealand in a rain-curtailed T20I. By T20 standards, his figures are outstanding. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal did not pick any wickets in his two overs but he gave only eight runs and choked New Zealand. India won the game by six runs and the series 2-1.

After such a stellar performance by the two bowlers, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is impressed with them and says that both can be part of the Indian Test team. Both Bumrah and Chahal are part of India’s limited-overs team but not Test.

“They were fantastic. They have been absolutely terrific. They had brought all their IPL experience into play, they know exactly where to bowl, to which batsman what line to bowl, what deliveries to bowl and yes, there will be that odd over when they will go for runs but they come so strongly. That tells you about their (Bumrah and Chahal) big heart as well. Take punishment and then to come back and bowl deadly overs,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Gavaskar went on to add that Bumrah can be a good hand in South Africa and England while Chahal is good as a spin option as he toss the balls up.

“Both these bowlers have been quite outstanding and I do believe that the way they are bowling they should also be considered for the red ball format which is the Test format. Particularly, I think both of them. Bumrah for example, you know in South Africa, Australia and England he will be quite a handful with the pace and with the accuracy that he has and Chahal as well, the way he has been tossing the ball up to the odd batsman, getting the ball to turn and grip, I think both of them are ready for red ball cricket,” he said.

