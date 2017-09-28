Jasprit Bumrah turns left-arm spinner during India practice; watch video

Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were rested for fourth ODI against Australia. (Source: PTI) Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were rested for fourth ODI against Australia. (Source: PTI)

India bowler Jasprit Bumrah tried his hand on bowling with his left arm. Bumrah though was rested for the fourth ODI of the five-match series against Australia in Bangalore but the right-handed bowler was seen sweating it out in the practice session prior to the start of the game. The right-hander has been a consistent performer for India as he has bagged wickets on regular basis at a decent economy rate.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team has already sealed the series after winning the third ODI in Indore by 5 wickets after riding on an emphatic knock of 78 runs from Hardik Pandya.

Kohli did make few changes for the fourth ODI as Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami and Axar Patel were brought in the playing XI while Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were rested. India have been in sublime for quite some time.

They first defeated England in a limited overs bilateral tie at home while thumped Sri Lanka in their own backyard after beating them 3-0 in Tests, 5-0 in ODIs and later won the only T20I.

Kohli’s troops then continued their emphatic run against the Aussies as well at home. In a rain-curtailed first ODI, the hosts defended a revised target of 164 by 26 runs. The home side then rode on Kuldeep Yadav’s hat-trick to win the second match by 50 runs while grabbed a convincing victory by 5 wickets in the third.

Steve Smith won the toss in Bangalore and opted to bat first in the fourth match.

