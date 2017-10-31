Jasprit Bumrah grabs top spot in ICC T20 bowler’s rankings, Virat Kohli remains Number 1 for batsmen

Jasprit Bumrah has regained the top position in T20Is. (Source: File) Jasprit Bumrah has regained the top position in T20Is. (Source: File)

India’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has grabbed the number one position in the latest ICC T20 rankings released on Tuesday. India have a great chance to move up in the T20 rankings if they win the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, starting on Wednesday in New Delhi.

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim dropped down one place in the T20I rankings, as a result, Bumrah regained the top position. The right-arm fast bowler also reached the third position in ODI rankings on Monday.

India captain Virat Kohli also holds the top position in ODIs after edging AB De Villiers, who now ranks second. Kohli also dominates in the shorter format as he is ranked number one in T20Is too, with Australia’s Aaron Finch holding the second position.

India’s win over New Zealand in the upcoming T20 series will help their arch-rivals Pakistan to clinch the top spot in the rankings. Currently, New Zealand holds the top position in the shortest format of the game with 125 points. Pakistan are closing in as they have reached to 124 points after thrashing Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20 series.

India are ranked fifth with 116 points and have a decent chance to grab the second spot in the rankings as they would reach 122 points if the hosts manage to win 3-0 against New Zealand in the upcoming T20 series.

Pakistan will clinch the top spot with New Zealand slipping to 114 points, taking them to fifth position. Even if India win the series 2-1, it’ll be enough for their arch-rivals to move to the top.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd