Jasprit Bumrah shows off toned body in new Instagram post, see pic

Jasprit Bumrah is yet to make it to the Test team. (Source: Instagram) Jasprit Bumrah is yet to make it to the Test team. (Source: Instagram)

Jasprit Bumrah may not have made it to the Indian team playing the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka but he has snatched the limelight. Not for anything he may have done in cricket but outside it. Bumrah recently uploaded an image of him showing off his toned body. “It takes dedication and hardwork to consistently improve yourself,” said Bumrah in the caption.

In the pic, one can see a toned Bumrah showing off his abbs and that was something that a number of his followers appreciated. There was a time when the Indian team were notorious for a general disregard for fitness. But that has changed since the likes of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja etc. cemented their places. Captain Kohli, in particular, is known for his astonishing transformation and that is reflected in his alertness on the field and while running in between wickets. Save for a shoulded injury that he suffered in early 2017, never has Kohli needed to be rested since late 2016.

Jasprit Bumrah is regarded as one of the brightest fast bowling prospects for India. He has more or less cemented his place in the Indian limited overs side but is yet to make his Test debut. He is expected to return to the Indian team for their three-match ODI series and the subsequent T20I series of as many matches.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App