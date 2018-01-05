India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah receives maiden Test cap from Virat Kohli, watch video

Jasprit Bumrah received his maiden Test cap in Cape Town. (Source: BCCI) Jasprit Bumrah received his maiden Test cap in Cape Town. (Source: BCCI)

India seamer Jasprit Bumrah received his maiden Test cap ahead of Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa on Friday. The speedster, who has been brilliant with the ball in limited overs format, got the Test cap from skipper Virat Kohli in Cape Town.

India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1, Live score and updates

India are touring South Africa for three Tests, 6 ODIs and three T20Is. Bumrah was included in the playing XI for this first Test. While Bumrah got his Test cap, Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul were left out. The bowling department comprises of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya along with R Ashwin.

India are coming into this series after some successful performances at home. They defeated Sri Lanka across all formats. Virat Kohli-led team beat the visiting Lankans 1-0 and then thumped them in the limited overs format. South Africa on the other side thumped Zimbabwe in the inaugural pink ball four-day Test match.

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd