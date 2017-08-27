Jasprit Bumrah rattles Sri Lanka, hosts struggle to 217/9 against India at Pallekele

Jasprit Bumrah returned with career best figures of 5/27 in 10 overs against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. (Source: Reuters) Jasprit Bumrah returned with career best figures of 5/27 in 10 overs against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. (Source: Reuters)

Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling efforts put Sri Lanka on the mat at Pallekele in third ODI of the five-match series as the seamer returned with career best figures of 5/27 in 10 overs. The hosts struggled to to 217/9 in 50 overs. After winning the toss, Sri Lanka stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedara opted to bat first but they started the proceedings in a disappointing manner after getting reduced to 28/2 in 8th over.

Kapugedara was handed the captaincy responsibilities after ODI skipper Upul Tharanga was suspended for two matches after maintaining slow over rate against India in previous match. Wicketkeeeper-batsman Noroshan Dickwella was the first one to depart after he was out leg before wicket to Jasprit Bumrah while Kusal Mendis followed him next.

Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimane did produce a fightback when the two compiled a partnership of 72 runs for the third wicket before Chandimal was dismissed by Hardik Pandya for 36. Both Thirimane and Chandimal were included in the Sri Lankan ODI squad after the second match to bolster the batting order in the remainder of this 5 match series.

Chandimal failed to capitalise on the start he got in this third ODI but Thirimane went on to score 80 before becoming Bumrah’s third victim. Wickets kept tumbling for the hosts at regular intervals and they were left tottering at 191/7. The play was put to halt for sometime due to rain after 47 overs but was resumed shortly.

Milinda Siriwardana did score back to back boundaries after the break to take Sri Lanka’s total past 200-run mark but the acceleration was too late for the hosts. Apart from Bumrah, it was Pandya, Axar Patel and Jedar Jadhav who got a wicket apiece while Bhuvneshwar Kumar went wicket-less for the third time.

