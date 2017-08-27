Jasprit Bumrah outfoxes Lankan batsmen to pick up maiden five-wicket haul at Pallekele

Jasprit Bumrah returned with figures of 5/27 against Sri Lanka in the third ODI. (Source: AP) Jasprit Bumrah returned with figures of 5/27 against Sri Lanka in the third ODI. (Source: AP)

With his unorthodox sling-arm action Indian pacer, Jasprit Bumrah put forth a wonderful spell of fast bowling against Sri Lanka in the third ODI at Pallekele. Returning with figures of 5/27, Bumrah now features in the fourth spot of bowlers with best ODI figures for India against Sri Lanka. Also with four 4-fers in first 19 ODIs, it is the most by any Indian bowler.

Opening the Indian bowling, Bumrah was on the money from the start. Bowling a consistent line and length he troubled the batsmen consistently and kept the pressure on the openers by bowling two maidens in his first spell of five overs. He was duly rewarded with the wickets of Niroshan Dickwella (13) and Kusal Mendis (1). At the end of first five bowlers Bumrah bowled five over and picked up two wickets and gave away just nine runs.

In his second spell, towards the fag-end of the innings, what was most interesting in his second spell was the ability to comprehend the intentions of the batsmen and bowl accordingly. Subtle changes in pace and grip also helped his cause. Bowling in the death overs not only did Bumrah stem the flow of runs but also picked up wickets at regular intervals.

Bumrah picked up the wickets of Lahiru Thirimanne, Milinda Siriwardana, and Akila Dananjaya. Both Siriwardana and Dananjaya were bowled with full and straight deliveries. Sticking to the basics is what he does best and this has helped Bumrah succeed at the death overs. He also bowled quite a few variations and off-cutters to outfox the Lankan batsman. In the absence of Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami Bumrah, has not only bowled well in the beginning of the innings but also in the latter half, showing that he has what it takes to be a complete bowler.

While compatriot Bhuvneshwar Kumar has struggled to get going in the first three ODIs, Bumrah has been in fine form and picked up 11 wickets. He is currently the highest wicket taker in the series and also has a stunning economy rate of 3.30 and an average of 8.36.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd