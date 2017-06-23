Jasprit Bumrah not pleased with ad trolling his Champions Trophy no-ball, Twitterati finds ‘no offence’

Jasprit Bumrah, during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final, overstepped when he got the wicket of Fakhar Zaman. Jasprit Bumrah, during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final, overstepped when he got the wicket of Fakhar Zaman.

India seamer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested for the ongoing tour of West Indies, was not pleased with Jaipur traffic police advertisement. In a large billboard, a picture of Bumrah overstepping has been used. The text next to it reads, “Don’t cross the line. You know it can be costly”.

Bumrah, during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final, overstepped when he got the wicket of Fakhar Zaman. The left-hander was in single-digits then and made most of the early life to score a match-winning hundred. In reply to the mammoth 338 posted by Pakistan, India lost early wickets and never posed any challenge with the bat. While Bumrah feels it was not in good taste, the comments on the post are otherwise. Most of the users have asked the seamer to take humour in the right spirit, and felt nothing disrespectful.

This is what Bumrah tweeted with the image of the ad, “@traffic_jpr well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country.”

@traffic_jpr well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country. pic.twitter.com/y0PU6v9uEc — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) 23 June 2017

“No offence,fine it is. Wot disrespect in it.? Everyone gives their best to their Nation,jpr Police too. Cricketers shud stop acting special,” said one of the user. “That’s not even close to disrespecting. Didn’t it turn costly to cross the line? What’s wrong if it can be a good example for others?,” read another tweet.

@traffic_jpr But don’t worry I won’t make fun of the mistakes which you guys make at your work .because I believe humans can make mistakes — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) 23 June 2017

After a hectic season, where he played the IPL and turned out in Indian blue for the ICC Champions Trophy, Bumrah was rested for the five ODIs and only T20I against West Indies. Not only Bumrah, his Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma too was rested for the short limited-overs series. India commence their campaign, without a coach, in the first ODI at Port of Spain on Friday. The series will end with the only T20I.

