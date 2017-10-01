Jasprit Bumrah hangs on to a catch to dismiss Aaron Finch, watch video

Jasprit Bumrah completed the catch after nearly making a mess of it. (Source: BCCI) Jasprit Bumrah completed the catch after nearly making a mess of it. (Source: BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah made a mess of a rather easy catch but managed to hang on to it which dismissed Aaron Finch. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Australia were looking good after Finch and David Warner provided a steady start. Both the openers were timing the ball well and added 60 runs in first 10 overs. Finch, who had scored 124 and 94 in third and fourth ODIs, went for a big hit but mistimed it and found Bumrah at mid-off. However, Bumrah could not complete the catch at first attempt. The ball rolled all over his legs before the 23-year old managed to hold on the ball without having a look at it. Bumrah made a simple catch look tough.

Finch has been in phenomenal form with the bat ever since making the comeback after aggravating a calf injury while training ahead of the first ODI in Chennai. Due to the injury, Finch was ruled out of the first three ODIs and Peter Handscomb was named as a cover.

Finch’s return into Australia’s playing XI has provided strength to their batting order. Finch and Warner forged a 231-run stand in the fourth ODI at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Their 66-run partnership was their third fifty-run plus partnership in the ODI series against India

With the five-match series in their pocket, the Virat Kohli-led side made three changes in their playing XI, with Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav replacing Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav.

