Jasprit Bumrah climbs up to 4th in ODI rankings; MS Dhoni back in top-10

Jasprit Bumrah climbs to 4th sport in ICC ODI rankings for bowlers. (Source: AP) Jasprit Bumrah climbs to 4th sport in ICC ODI rankings for bowlers. (Source: AP)

India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s successful campaign in Sri Lanka has helped him ascend in the ODI rankings for bowlers and the right-hander has now climbed to 4th spot in the list. Bumrah scalped a total of 15 wickets against Sri Lanka in the five-match series which included his career best figures of five for 27 in the third ODI at Palekelle.

The Indian bowler is now behind Australia’s Josh Hazlewood, South African spinner Imran Tahir and Hazlewood’s teammate Mitchell Starc.

Apart from Bumrah, this Sri Lankan tour also brought some delight for left-hand spinner Axar Patel who moved to number 10 in bowlers’ rankings.

Hardik Pandya (up two places to 61st), Kuldeep Yadav (up 21 places to 89th) and Yuzvendra Chahal (up 55 places to 99th) are other India bowlers to gain in the rankings.

In the rankings for the batsmen, India skipper Virat Kohli leads the rank and is now on 887 points equaling the highest ODI rating points by an India batsman, recorded by Sachin Tendulkar in 1998. While opener Rohit Sharma and wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni are back in top 10

Hosts Sri Lanka have failed to seal a direct qualification place in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The top seven ODI sides apart from host England as on 30 September qualify directly. Teams not getting direct places will get another shot through a Qualifying tournament.

The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 will feature the bottom four sides from the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings, the top four sides from the ICC World Cricket League Championship and the top two sides from the ICC World Cricket League. The top two sides from the World Cup Qualifier will play the World Cup.

