Jason Roy the first in T20Is, third from England and eight batsman to be out for obstructing the field

It was the first instance of a player being dismissed for obstructing the field in the shortest format of the game in the international stage. (Source: Reuters) It was the first instance of a player being dismissed for obstructing the field in the shortest format of the game in the international stage. (Source: Reuters)

Jason Roy, on Friday, became the first player to be dismissed for obstructing the field of play in T20I cricket. The incident occurred in the 15th over of the England innings. Roy was at the non-striker’s end and went for a run that his partner Liam Livingston refused. By the time he turned around, Roy was almost halfway across the pitch. He ran across the surface and went for the crease. When the ball hit his toe, he had his back to it but Roy was looking at the ball when the fielder made the throw. The third umpire gave him out for it.

It was the first instance of a player being dismissed for obstructing the field in the shortest format of the game in the international stage. There have been cases of such dismissals in domestic T20 leagues though, most notably former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly being dismissed in 2009 while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders against Deccan Chargers in the Indian Premier League.

Across formats, Roy is the third England player to be dismissed in this fashion. The first, and indeed the first ever case of a batsman being declared out for obstructing the field of play was England great Len Hutton in 1951. It also remains the only instance of such a dismissal in Test cricket. The second instance was in 2015 when Roy’s teammate Ben Stokes was declared out in an ODI against Australia.

Roy is also only the eighth player across formats to be out for obstructing the field. The list includes Hutton, Pakistan players Rameez Raja, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez and Anwar Ali, India’s Mohinder Amarnath and Stokes. In the women’s game, India’s Thirush Kamini remains the only player to have been dismissed in this manner in an ODI against West Indies in 2016.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd