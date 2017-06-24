Jason Roy becomes second England player in ODI’s to be out for obstructing the field, watch video

Jason Roy is only the third English player to be dismissed in this fashion in any format of the game and the seventh overall in ODI cricket. (Source: Reuters) Jason Roy is only the third English player to be dismissed in this fashion in any format of the game and the seventh overall in ODI cricket. (Source: Reuters)

Jason Roy became one of the few batsmen in the history of the game to be dismissed due to obstructing the field in the second of the three-match T20I series being played between England and South Africa. Roy was rushing back after his partner Liam Livingston refused a run. In the process, he turned and ran across the pitch and the ball struck his boot as he made his way back. He is only the third English player to be dismissed in this fashion and the seventh overall in ODI cricket.

The incident occurred in the 15th over of the game and Chris Morris was the bowler with England chasing a total of 175. Livingston dabbed a shortish ball to point and Roy ran for the single from the non-striker’s end. Livingston refused it and Roy had to race back to his crease. In the process, he ran across the pitch and thus brought himself in the path of the ball. He was looking at the fielder when he made the move but had his back to ball when it struck him.

WICKET Roy out obstructing the field for 67 off 45 balls. 133-3 in the 16th #ENGvSA Follow: http://t.co/JxdwNtG5cv pic.twitter.com/3yF7vRayDe — England Cricket (@englandcricket) 23 June 2017

The Proteas appealed straightaway and the umpires went upstairs after a brief conversation. The third umpire decided that Roy was at fault and has to go. The England opener, who was struggling for form coming into the series, was leading the hosts’ chase. He had made 67 off 45 balls and England were in a strong position when he was in the middle. His wicket proved to be a turning point as England lost control of the chase and South Africa clawed their way back.

It led to a dramatic finale in which England needed 12 runs off the last over. Andile Phehlukwayo held his nerve to ensure that the hosts fell three runs short of the target.

