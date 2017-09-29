Jason Mohammed to lead West Indies in fifth ODI against England

Jason Mohammed will lead West Indies in fifth ODI. (AP Photo) Jason Mohammed will lead West Indies in fifth ODI. (AP Photo)

West Indies will have new captain in the fifth and final ODI against England at the Rose Bowl stadium. Jason Holder had to fly back to Barbados to attend his uncle’s funeral and Jason Mohammed will be the stand-in captain for the side in the match. Carlos Brathwaite was added to the squad in place of Holder.

West Indies have lost the five-match series after losing the first, third and fourth match. The second ODI was washed out due to rain. They will be looking to win the final match of the tour.

Holder had a good series so far with 152 runs at an average of 76.00 which makes his the third highest run-getter of the series. In the bowling department, he took two wickets.

The West Indies captain shared a 206-run stand with Evin Lewis in the fourth ODI with his innings of 77 runs. He hit four fours and four sixes in that innings.

That partnership put West Indies on top but England won the game by six runs via the DLS method as rain arrived mid-way through the England chase.

