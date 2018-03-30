Jason Mohammed to lead West Indies for three T20s in Pakistan

West Indies’ Jason Mohammed will lead his side in the three T20s against Pakistan. (Source: AP) West Indies’ Jason Mohammed will lead his side in the three T20s against Pakistan. (Source: AP)

The West Indies is on its way to Pakistan for the first time since 2006 for Twenty20 internationals on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday in Karachi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is reportedly paying bonuses to the West Indies players to attract regular international cricket back to Pakistan. No major teams have toured there since the Sri Lanka team was attacked by terrorists in 2009 in Lahore.

Jimmy Adams, the Cricket West Indies director of cricket, and Wavell Hinds, the head of the West Indies Players’ Association, are accompanying the 13-man squad led by Jason Mohammed after regular T20 captain Carlos Brathwaite withdrew from the trip over security concerns.

The squad flew out after the Pakistan Super League final last Sunday in Karachi was staged without a hitch.

“This tour is a further major step for our friends at the Pakistan Cricket Board to bring their cricket back home,” CWI chief executive Jonny Grave said in a statement.

“Independent security advisers, Eastern Star International, have confirmed … they are satisfied that the risk is manageable and can be mitigated to an acceptable level.

“We have made it very clear to the players and support staff that had personal reservations about this tour that we fully understand and accept their position.”

Courtney Browne, the chairman of selectors, said a few players opted out.

Mohammed, vice-captain of the one-day international team, leads a team featuring four players uncapped in T20s.

Jamaica batsman Andre McCarthy and fast bowler Odean Smith will make the senior debuts. Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul has played tests and ODIs, and allrounder Keemo Paul made his ODI debut this month in Zimbabwe in the 2019 Cricket World Cup qualifiers.

Wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin last appeared in 2016, and allrounder Rayad Emrit, whose T20 against New Zealand in January was his first cap since 2007, was back.

West Indies: Jason Mohammed (captain), Samuel Badree, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Andre McCarthy, Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Marlon Samuels, Odean Smith, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams.

