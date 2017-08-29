Jason Holder reprimanded by the ICC for breaching code of conduct

West Indies’ bowler Jason Holder has been reprimanded by the ICC (Source: AP) West Indies’ bowler Jason Holder has been reprimanded by the ICC (Source: AP)

West Indies captain Jason Holder has been reprimanded by the ICC following outbursts on the field on day 4 of the second Test at Headingley. After admitting to the offense Holder was giving one demerit point. It may be Holder is the second player in the ongoing Leeds Test to fall foul of the ICC, after England’s Ben Stokes earned a third demerit point for similar use of abusive language.

However, this incident drew sharp reactions from the cricketing fraternity. Former England captain Michael Vaughan wrote on Twitter, “Jason Holder has been given a demerit point for swearing after Powell dropped a catch !!!!!!!!!! What is this game coming too @ICC !!?????”

Earlier Vaughan had also criticised for issuing a demerit point to Ben Stokes.

