Jason Holder expects Devendra Bishoo to repeat first Test performance against Zimbabwe

Devendra Bishoo took nine wickets in the first Test against Zimbabwe which propelled West Indies to a victory over the home team. West Indies captain Jason Holder believes that Bishoo can once again prove to be the key player for them in the second Test beginning in Bulawayo on Sunday, October 29.

“The conditions look to be in his favour again, so hopefully we can support him and aid him in being the main man,” Holder was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. “The beauty of the way he bowled is also how well the other bowlers supported him. I don’t think he would have been as successful if we’d leaked runs at the other end, so I must give credit to all three seamers too. I think we held things up nicely from the other end and gave him the freedom and liberty to express himself. He was able to come in, settle quite nicely, apply pressure and grab wickets.”

Out of the 40 wickets that fell in the first Test, 28 were picked up spinners. Holder on his part said that Bishoo began well in this Test series which has been a problem in the past.

“In the past, Bishoo has been really hampered by his starts. I think a lot of teams have tried to get on top of him early and he hasn’t been able to really come back in to the game per se. In this series so far he’s been able to start well, keeping the batsmen honest, keeping them on the front foot and asking really good questions of them. Hopefully if he continues in that vein in this Test match, I’d expect a ten-wicket haul perhaps from Bishoo,” Holder said.

“As the match progressed, the wicket really slowed down, the spin was a lot slower and you had time to adjust. From the second-innings scores from both teams, you could see the pitch became a lot easier to bat on. It’s one those wickets where you’ve really got to knuckle down early on in your innings, absorb as much pressure as possible. Guys like Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell showed that if you absorb that pressure, you’re able to cash in,” he said.

