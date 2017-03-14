India vs Australia: Pat Cummins could be the x-factor much like Mitchell Starc, says Jason Gillespie

Pat Cummins was called into the Australia squad on Saturday. (Source: AP) Pat Cummins was called into the Australia squad on Saturday. (Source: AP)

Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie feels the tourists have nothing to lose by opting for Pat Cummins in the third Test at Ranchi, which begins from March 16. Cummins, who has been called in following Mitchell Starc’s injury, last played against South Africa in 2011.

“I don’t see what Australia have got to lose by playing him,” Gillespie told cricket.com.au.

Jason feels he believes Cummins is better equipped and fill the void left by Mitchell Starc’s departure. “He’s that point of difference and it could be similar to the Josh Hazlewood-Mitchell Starc combination. They complement each other well and if Cummins does get the nod, he could be the x-factor much like Mitchell Starc is.

Cummins’ inclusion in the squad has raised some eyebrows, after his disappointing return in the Sheffield Shield. But the veteran thinks that the selectors should not waste his talent and utilise him in the field rather than calling him to carry drinks.

“The selectors aren’t taking him over there for work experience. They’ve flown him over to play. I can’t see them taking him over just to carry the drinks.

The 41-year old believes Cummins’ extra pace puts him ahead of Jackson Bird and that could be an add-on factor for the visitors against India in the remaining two Tests.

“As we’ve see in the first few Test matches, the fast bowlers aren’t being overworked. If they need someone to bowl long spells on flat wickets, they’ve got Jackson Bird over there who could do that role. But I think on those pretty benign wickets, the point of difference for Pat compared to Jackson Bird is that he bowls consistently 10 kilometres-an-hour quicker. I think Jackson Bird would do a commendable job, but I think the selectors will go with Pat. It’s the extra pace that I think could potentially unsettle the Indian batsman.”

The right-arm seamer, whose own 71-Test career was interrupted by several long spells on the sidelines due to an Achilles problem, says his potential return is just a reward for hard work. Cummins’ career has been continuously hampered by injury with the rigours of fast bowling taking their toll on the 23-year old bowlers body.

“I know first-hand what it’s like to spend time on the sidelines with injury,” Gillespie said. “It’s a hard road and Pat has worked incredibly hard to get back playing. He’s just played his first game for NSW in six years; the poor lad, he’s just a kid who just wants to play as much cricket as possible. And when your body isn’t allowing you to do that, it can be very frustrating. So to see him unleashed and potentially go straight into the Test side is an exciting prospect for Australians fans.”

Meanwhile, since Cummins’ absence from the squad, Australia has played 64 Tests.

