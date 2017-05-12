Jason Gillespie, Brad Haddin set to coach Australia A

Jason Gillespie has experience of coaching Adelaide Strikers in the T20 Big Bash League and five years with Yorkshire. (File photo) Jason Gillespie has experience of coaching Adelaide Strikers in the T20 Big Bash League and five years with Yorkshire. (File photo)

Former Australian test stalwarts Jason Gillespie, Brad Haddin and Chris Rogers will take up coaching duties during Australia A’s tour of South Africa in July and August. This was confirmed by Cricket Australia on Friday. Australia A will play the South African and Indian A sides in two four-day matches and a one-day tri-series.

This is not the first time that someone like Jason Gillespie will be taking up coaching. He has previously served as acting head coach of Australia during their recent Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka. He also led Yorkshire to back-to-back titles in 2014-15.

Supporting him will be the duo of former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin and batsman Chris Rogers.

Speaking to cricket Australia’s website, Gillespie said,”I’m thrilled to be appointed as head coach of Australia A for the series against South Africa A and India A, and I’m looking forward to working with Chris and Brad in the coming months,” Gillespie said. “While the squad has yet to be named, it will no doubt feature some of the country’s most talented players, and players challenging for the opportunity to play international cricket for Australia.

“This tour will provide those players with the chance to push their claims for those opportunities and to experience a really high standard of competition and life on the road. It’s a really exciting time to be involved in Australian cricket, and I can’t wait to join up with the squad and head to South Africa.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd