Jason Gillespie appointed coach of Sussex

Former Australia Test bowler Jason Gillespie has been appointed the coach of English county side Sussex. He will return to the United Kingdom having previously led Yorkshire to back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015. He then left his position to return home but has now signed a three-year deal with the southern English side. He replaces Mark Davis who left the club last month.

“I am thrilled to be given the opportunity of taking the reins at such a proud and traditional club like Sussex,” Gillespie said, who will begin the new role early next year. “I know that there is some excitement around the capabilities of the current playing group. I look forward to getting over there and playing my role in helping Sussex achieve its on and off-field goals for 2018 and beyond.”

Despite taking the new role and responsibility, Gillespie is expected to continue to coach in the Big Bash League (BBL) with the Adelaide Strikers – who he will be leading for a third season.

Gillespie’s previous and most recent stints include taking rein of the Papua New Guinea national team on an interim basis while also filling in as an assistant for Kent earlier this season. He was also appointed as coach of the Australia A side to tour South Africa before it was called off due to a pay dispute with the cricket board.

“Jason is exactly the experienced Head Coach we had hoped we would attract to the role,” Sussex Cricket Chief executive Rob Andrew said. “He has enormous experience of the English county game after his very successful spell with Yorkshire. We believe we have a very talented young squad and we need a bit a bit of stability and a coach of Jason’s experience to help mould a successful team over the next few years.”

In the previous season, Sussex finished fourth in Division Two of the four-day County, while missing the final of the domestic one-day and T20 competitions as well.

