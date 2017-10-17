Goal is to play international cricket whenever I get that call, says Jason Behrendorff

Jason Behrendorff claimed 4 for 21 against India in the recently concluded T20 series. (Source: AP) Jason Behrendorff claimed 4 for 21 against India in the recently concluded T20 series. (Source: AP)

Despite an inspired performance in the T20 series against India, Jason Behrendorff knows that it is not enough to guarantee a spot in the Ashes. In a recent chat, Behrendorff admitted that if the trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins are fit then they will be the first choice seamers for the Ashes series.

Deeming the decision as justifiable, the left-arm pacer, while speaking to Fairfax, said, “Those three, if they’re all fit and firing like we expect them to be, they’ll be the first picked and rightly so. For me, having that goal of playing international cricket again means that I’ll be ready and be waiting in the wings if something pops up.”

“The goal is to be playing international cricket whenever I get that call, to be ready to go,” he added. “That’s something that I’m working towards and making sure I’m fully ready to go if that opportunity presents itself.”, he added.

Stating he would love to represent his country in any given format, he said, “If they told me I was going to play again for Australia tomorrow, I’d jump at it,” he said. “It was an unbelievable experience. I want to play as much international cricket as I possibly can. It’s such a buzz and such a thrill, it’s something I’ll continue to aspire to play as much as I possibly can. I’ve always had that belief that I’m good enough, but then to perform and really cement that on the big stage, especially within myself.”

On his successful stint against India in the T20, the lanky pacer went on to say, “I took the new ball, I swung the new ball up front and I took some early wickets. That’s what I’ve done reasonably consistently for Western Australia so that’s something that I’m really happy about as well.”

