Ex-counter insurgency cop is Jammu and Kashmir cricket CEO

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday appointed a former top counter-insurgency police officer as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). The appointment comes a month and a half after the court appointed two retired judges as the administrators of the cricket body.

“In our opinion, a suitable person has to be appointed as Chief Executive Officer, who may have also administrative skills, therefore, we deem it appropriate to appoint Ashiq Hussain Bukhari, IPS, retired DIG, as Chief Executive Officer, who after approval of the Committee of Administrators, shall associate some reliable undisputed members of the Working Committee who have not incurred disqualification, for running the affairs of JKCA under the supervision and control of Committee of Administrators till rules are amended and elections are held,” a division bench of J & K High Court comprising of Justices Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey said.

Bukhari, who retired as a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police three years ago, doesn’t have any experience as a sports administrator. Bukhari, who was a top officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police’s elite counter insurgency force Special Operations Group (SOG), is credited with killing if a number of militants in the valley.

On October 14 this year, the High Court had appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice C K Prasad and former Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh and Allahabad High Courts Justice (retired) Syed Rafat Alam as the administrators of the Cricket Association and tasked them to “conduct and ensure free and fair elections” to the Cricket Association.

The former judges were appointed after the court nullified the appointment of ombudsman by the cricket association led by Jammu and Kashmir’s Sports minister Imarn Raza Ansari.

