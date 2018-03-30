Jammu and Kashmir CA appoint Irfan Pathan as its coach-cum-mentor

Irfan Pathan was captain of Baroda for past two domestic seasons. (File) Irfan Pathan was captain of Baroda for past two domestic seasons. (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) on Friday appointed former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan as the coach-cum-mentor of its senior stateside for the 2018-19 season. “He will be the coach-cum-mentor of our team for a period of one year,” JKCA CEO Aashiq Bukhari said.

The 33-year-old Pathan played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20 Internationals for India between 2003 and 2012. Pathan was captain of Baroda for the past two domestic seasons. On his arrival, Pathan interacted with the young cricketers at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium and told them to work hard on their game in order to reach the next level.

