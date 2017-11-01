James Vince hopes to make most of ‘second chance’ for England

James Vince to play his first Ashes for England. (James Vince Twitter) James Vince to play his first Ashes for England. (James Vince Twitter)

James Vince knows that the “second chance” he has got in England’s Test squad could well begin his Test career as he is set to represent the country in the Ashes series against Australia. Vince calls the selection as “surprise”.

“I’ve had 12 months away from Test cricket, and I was disappointed with how my career started,” Vince was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “But this is a great opportunity here to put it right, and get myself established in the Test side. It’s a second chance,” he added. “Cooky [Alastair Cook] alluded to it before we came out, that an Ashes series is bigger than any other, if you come here and do well, it can kickstart your career.”

Vince was dropeed from the Test team after he failed to perform in the home series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in 2016. He averaged only 19.27 and did not have a single fifty. And even in the Couty Championship, he did not have a good outing. Despite this, he was named in the Ashes squad and is likely to play the first game in Brisbane.

“I played out here when I was a bit younger,” he said. “It’s a different ball and we’ll be tested by pace. Hopefully from a batting point of view, there’s some good tracks out here with true bounce. George Bailey played at Hampshire, and he said I’d enjoy batting out here. If you get yourself in, and get past the new ball, there’s runs to be scored.”

England squad has players who have never played in Australia and when they landed in Perth, Australian press failed to recognise them. Vince, however, says that this is good.

“We’re here to win, that’s the bottom line,” he said. “We feel like we’ve got a good squad and a great chance to win if we can play good cricket. Our preparation in the next three weeks will be important, if we can get that right it gives us a great chance.

“I hope I can play a part in us winning the Ashes. There’s going to be tough times – a bit of pace maybe – but nothing we haven’t dealt with before and that we can’t deal with. We’re very confident with the group of guys we’ve got here that we can get a series win.”

Vince was critical of the absence of all-rounder Ben Stokes who will be in England for the pending invenstigation regarding the Bristol incident.

“It’s disappointing but at the same time it gives other guys an opportunity to stand up and make a name for themselves,” Vince said.

