James Pattinson to undergo major back surgery

Australia fast bowler James Pattinson will undergo a major back surgery according to a Cricbuzz report. Cricket Australia’s sports science chief Alex Kountouris said on Tuesday “Stabilise the area … like having a cast on your foot.” There’s a few tests we have to do to see if he’s a good candidate.”

“There’s a lot of people in Australia who do this surgery, it’s reasonably common but none of them have included any fast bowlers that have come back to the elite level,” he added.

The team doctor Richard Saw though insisted that avoiding a surgery is the first option but in Pattinson’s case they need take the necessary steps.

“It’s always better to do things without surgery than with surgery because of the inherent risk of any operation,” team doctor Richard Saw said. “We have some surgical options with James because of the complexity of his case.”

“Our goal is to get them to the first Test and there’s no set goal beyond that,” CA science and sports medicine manager Alex Kountouris said. “With Pat there’s nothing wrong with him, we just know that in this series if he plays all five Tests he’s doubled the amount of matches he’s played in his Test career. So it’s uncharted territory for him.”

Earlier, Pattinson was confirmed to be out of the Ashes series. Cricket Australia confirmed the injury and reaggravating of the lower back stress fracture.

“We made the decision to withdraw him from the tour of Bangladesh and monitor his pain. He returned to bowling after a period of rest and unfortunately he is still experiencing pain with bowling,” CA science and sports medicine manager Alex Kountouris said in a statement.

