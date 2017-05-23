James Anderson suffers groin injury, likely to miss South Africa Test series

James Anderson has missed four of England’s last 10 Tests. James Anderson has missed four of England’s last 10 Tests.

Having missed four of England’s last 10 Tests due to shoulder injury, James Anderson was looking to return to Test cricket against South Africa in July but that could be further delayed now. The England fast bowlers suffered a injury while playing for Lancashire in country championship. He will be hoping to be fit for the Test series against South Africa but it will be only confirmed after the medical tests by the physio.

Playing for Lancashire against Yorkshire, the England pacer was bowling his sixth over when he stopped midway and left the field. Anderson did not bowl again in the match.

Lancashire will play Yorkshire in a return fixture starting June 2 but Anderson is expected to miss that match due to his medical examination. His participation in the later matches could only be confirmed after the fitness tests.

South Africa will be England for a four-match Test series beginning July 6 at Lord’s before England host West Indies for a three-match Test series in August and September.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd