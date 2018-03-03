James Anderson raises concerns over survival of Tests, says cricket could become a ‘one-format game’

James Anderson grabs the top spot in latest ICC Test Rankings. (Source: AP) James Anderson grabs the top spot in latest ICC Test Rankings. (Source: AP)

James Anderson is the latest cricketer to raise concerns over the dwindling support for Test cricket and voice support for the survival of the longest format of the game. Calling for the preservation of Test cricket, Anderson echoed thoughts of several cricketers around the world and said that it would only help for the betterment of the game.

Citing the example of ongoing Test series between South Africa and Australia, he said, “That’s potentially the most exciting series around the world. but crowds around the world seem to be dwindling. It’s a really tricky time for cricket. And yes, I do worry that it could become a one-format game. People have asked for a long time if three formats can survive and, the more time goes on, the less likely it looks. I’d hate to see it. I’d hate to see cricket being a one-format game.”

Anderson also said that he is not startled by the rise of T20’s and youngster prioritizing it more. “I am not surprised at all. I thought it would happen with the way contracts have gone and I am sure there will be other people that follow in the future,” he said.

“There are incentives in white-ball cricket now, especially being able to play all the Twenty20 stuff around the world. It’s getting quite lucrative in terms of the money you can earn,” the veteran seamer added.

Anderson also issued a forewarning and said, “The danger for us is that it becomes, not an epidemic, but popular among players to do this. I do worry if more and more players do this, whether that sets the kind of example we want for younger guys coming through into the game.”

Analysing the mindset of the younger crop which are coming through he said, “If you speak to the young guys coming through, the chance to play Test cricket is still what motivates them. I just worry they will get caught up in T20 as it’s easier on the body and brain. And a lot easier on the pocket as well.”

