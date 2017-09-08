Only in Express
James Anderson picks 500th Test wicket, sixth in list of leading wicket-takers in Tests

James Anderson on Friday became the sixth bowler to pick 500 or more wickets in Test cricket. The England fast bowler achieved after cleaning up West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 8, 2017 10:22 pm
James Anderson, James Anderson 500 wickets, Anderson wickets, Anderson England, England vs West indies, sports news, cricket, Indian Express James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to pick 500 Test wickets. (Source: AP)
James Anderson on Friday became the sixth bowler to pick 500 or more wickets in Test cricket. The England fast bowler achieved the feat after he dismantled the stumps behind West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite during the second innings of their third and final match of the series at Lord's.

Moreover, the right-hand bowler also became the third seamer to enter the tally. The record of the highest number of wickets in longest format is held by Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan who has 800 dismissals to his name. He is followed by Shane Warner (708), Anil Kumble (619), Glenn McGrath (563) and Courtney Walsh (519).

James Anderson, James Anderson 500 wickets, Anderson wickets, Anderson England, England vs West indies, sports news, cricket, Indian Express James Anderson cleans up Kraigg Brathwaite to scalp 500th Test wicket. (Source: AP)

Anderson began his Test career in 2003 against Zimbabwe at the same venue and returned with a fifer in the very first innings that he bowled in. He so far has 23 five-wicket hauls and three 10-fer to his name in 129 matches that he has played and has best bowling figures of 7/43 in an innings and 11/71 in a match.

 

The three-match series between England and West Indies in level at 1-1 and the hosts earlier, took a lead of 71 runs in first innings after bundling the Caribbean team out for 123.

Here’s a list of top five bowlers with most number of Test wickets

Name                                                 Matches                     Wickets
Muttiah Muralitharan                          133                                  800
Shane Warne                                          145                                  708
Anil Kumble                                            132                                  619
Glenn McGrath                                       124                                 563
Courtney Walsh                                      132                                  519

