James Anderson picks 500th Test wicket, sixth in list of leading wicket-takers in Tests

James Anderson on Friday became the sixth bowler to pick 500 or more wickets in Test cricket. The England fast bowler achieved the feat after he dismantled the stumps behind West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite during the second innings of their third and final match of the series at Lord’s.

Moreover, the right-hand bowler also became the third seamer to enter the tally. The record of the highest number of wickets in longest format is held by Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan who has 800 dismissals to his name. He is followed by Shane Warner (708), Anil Kumble (619), Glenn McGrath (563) and Courtney Walsh (519).

Anderson began his Test career in 2003 against Zimbabwe at the same venue and returned with a fifer in the very first innings that he bowled in. He so far has 23 five-wicket hauls and three 10-fer to his name in 129 matches that he has played and has best bowling figures of 7/43 in an innings and 11/71 in a match.

The three-match series between England and West Indies in level at 1-1 and the hosts earlier, took a lead of 71 runs in first innings after bundling the Caribbean team out for 123.

Here’s a list of top five bowlers with most number of Test wickets

Name Matches Wickets

Muttiah Muralitharan 133 800

Shane Warne 145 708

Anil Kumble 132 619

Glenn McGrath 124 563

Courtney Walsh 132 519

