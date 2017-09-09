James Anderson is the best fast bowler ever, says Alec Stewart

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to pick 500 Test wickets. (Source: AP) James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to pick 500 Test wickets. (Source: AP)

James Anderson picked up his 500th wicket during the second Test against West Indies. With this milestone, he is now being touted as one of the modern greats of the game. Former England wicketkeeper Alec Stewart is the latest to deem him as the great of the game.

“He’s a great of the game. His longevity is remarkable. If he plays for another four years he will get another 130-150 wickets. He looks after his body well and has a great appetite for the game. We are talking about a world great. He is up there with McGrath, [Curtly] Ambrose and Courtney Walsh.”

Lauding his fitness, he said, ” “Once he goes past McGrath, he is 100% the best fast bowler ever and he deserves that,” Stewart said. “Every delivery as a fast bowler you put nine times your body weight through your hip, knee and ankle.”

Stewart also went on to say that Anderson can play upto the age of 40 if he can keep up with his fitness standards.

“His skill levels are second to none. I was still playing when he made his debut. “He looked a good player but I never thought he’d get 500 wickets. He is a shy lad by nature, a fierce competitor, and he is getting better and better. He thinks he can play until 40.”, he concluded.

Meanwhile, James Anderson said that he wishes to get close to Glenn McGrath’s tally of 563 wickets.

“I’m just trying to stay fit and stay on the field. f I keep on playing for the next couple of years I might get somewhere near. McGrath’s tally.”, Anderson said in an interview to Sky Sports.

