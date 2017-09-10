Only in Express

James Anderson climbs to top spot in ICC Test rankings

James Anderson on Sunday climbed to top spot in MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings. He became the first English and the sixth bowler in the world to pick 500 Test wickets when he cleaned up West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite in second innings of the third Test at Lord's.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 10, 2017 2:26 pm
James Anderson grabs the top spot in latest ICC Test Rankings.
England fast bowler James Anderson on Sunday climbed to top spot in MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings. Anderson on Friday became the first English and the sixth bowler in the world to pick 500 Test wickets when he cleaned up West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite in second innings of the third Test at Lord’s. England later went on to register a win by 9 wickets in the clash.

The 35-year-old’s career-best figures of seven for 42 in an innings and a match haul of nine wickets see him overtake India’s left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who he now leads by 12 points.

While Jadeja has slipped to the second spot with 884 points, he is followed by another Indian spinner R Ashwin (852 points). Anderson is the only England bowler in top 10 rankings in Tests.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been another major gainer in the rankings after his player of the match performance. Other England players to move up include Moeen, who has gained one spot to reach 19th place among bowlers, while Toby Roland-Jones has gained one spot to take a career-best 41st slot.

Anderson celebrates England's win over West Indies.

Among the team rankings, India top the tally with 125 points and are followed by South Africa (110) at second and England at third with 105 points. Meanwhile, West Indies who lost the series to England are placed at number 8 with 75 points.

Rank                             Bowler                 Team  
1                                   James Anderson     England

2                                   Ravindra Jadeja      India

3                                   R. Ashwin                 India

4                                   R. Herath                  Sri Lanka

5                                  Josh Hazlewood       Australia

6                                 Kagiso Rabada          South Africa

7                                  Dale Steyn                 South Africa

8                                  Nathan Lyon            Australia

9                                  V. Philander             South Africa

10                                Neil Wagner             New Zealand

