James Anderson climbs to top spot in ICC Test rankings

England fast bowler James Anderson on Sunday climbed to top spot in MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings. Anderson on Friday became the first English and the sixth bowler in the world to pick 500 Test wickets when he cleaned up West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite in second innings of the third Test at Lord’s. England later went on to register a win by 9 wickets in the clash.

The 35-year-old’s career-best figures of seven for 42 in an innings and a match haul of nine wickets see him overtake India’s left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who he now leads by 12 points.

While Jadeja has slipped to the second spot with 884 points, he is followed by another Indian spinner R Ashwin (852 points). Anderson is the only England bowler in top 10 rankings in Tests.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been another major gainer in the rankings after his player of the match performance. Other England players to move up include Moeen, who has gained one spot to reach 19th place among bowlers, while Toby Roland-Jones has gained one spot to take a career-best 41st slot.

Among the team rankings, India top the tally with 125 points and are followed by South Africa (110) at second and England at third with 105 points. Meanwhile, West Indies who lost the series to England are placed at number 8 with 75 points.

Rank Bowler Team

1 James Anderson England

2 Ravindra Jadeja India

3 R. Ashwin India

4 R. Herath Sri Lanka

5 Josh Hazlewood Australia

6 Kagiso Rabada South Africa

7 Dale Steyn South Africa

8 Nathan Lyon Australia

9 V. Philander South Africa

10 Neil Wagner New Zealand

