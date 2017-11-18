Jake Ball should be fit and raring to go, says England coach Trevor Bayliss

Jake Ball’s place in the England Ashes squad was in doubt due to a sprained ankle. Jake Ball’s place in the England Ashes squad was in doubt due to a sprained ankle.

England coach Trevor Bayliss gave possibly the clearest hint so far that pacer Jake Ball will be selected for The Ashes. Ball had bowled 15 overs at full pace on Saturday in a practice session. “I thought Ball was our best bowler in Perth and he started off that way again in Adelaide too,” Bayliss is quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo, “He’s fine now. He bowled on Friday and got through a few spells in the nets today (Saturday). He should be fit and raring to go for Brisbane.”

Bayliss said that it will be a competition between Craig Overtone and Ball for the Ashes squad. “Is it Ball v Overton for selection? I see it just like that, yes. Ball is fine now. He’s fully fit and will be available for selection. I’m pretty close to knowing the XI in my mind, yes.”

England were unable to dismiss Jason Sangha and Matthew Short who both scored centuries but Bayliss said that it was more a reflection on the pitch than on his bowlers’ ability. “We are always a bit disappointed when we don’t take 10 for 90, but the wicket was very flat,” he said, “And those two young guys batted very well. There were two young guys out there that batted very, very well. All credit to them. They looked good. It’s good for Australian cricket.”

Bayliss also admitted that he was surprised with a couple of selections for the Australian Ashes squad. “There were one or two names in there we maybe weren’t expecting,” he said. “But they are all good players. No matter who Australia pick, they will be good players and we will have to play well to win. Australia, whether batting or bowling, like to hit the opposition hard early. And we have been talking about going hard ourselves. We are not here to make up the numbers. We are here to win.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App