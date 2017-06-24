Jaipur Traffic Police apologise to Jasprit Bumrah for overstepping

Jasprit Bumrah’s no ball allowed Fakhar Zaman to continue and crack a century in the Champions Trophy Final. Jasprit Bumrah’s no ball allowed Fakhar Zaman to continue and crack a century in the Champions Trophy Final.

Jaipur Traffic Police, or specifically their social media entity on Twitter, came into limelight recently when their billboard highlighting Jasprit Bumrah’s no ball in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy was compared with crossing the traffic line went viral. In the image, the no ball is highlighted side-by-side with two cars behind the stop line with a text of “Don’t cross the line. You know it can be costly.” The image did draw laughs and smiles from many on social but Bumrah wasn’t one of them. He expressed himself on Twitter by saying how disrespectful it was for someone representing their country. [More on that here]

In response, Jaipur Traffic Police have now taken the tweet down but it is not clear whether the hoarding is still up or not. “Dear @jaspritbumrah93, our intent was not to hurt your sentiments or the sentiments of millions of cricket fans. .@jaspritbumrah93, we only intended to create more awareness about traffic rules. .@jaspritbumrah93, you are a youth icon & an inspiration for all of us,” said Jaipur Traffic Police in a series of tweets.

During the Champions Trophy final on Sunday, Bumrah erred with a no ball that gave Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman a life in the fourth over of the match. Zaman had edged the ball behind but Bumrah had overstepped which allowed the Pakistan batsman to continue. He went on to score a maiden century and prove to be a decisive moment in the contest which Pakistan went on to win by 180 runs.

In his post-match column for ICC, Harbhajan Singh wrote that it was a crucial moment in the game. “The crucial point of Sunday’s final at The Oval came extremely early. It was the no-ball that Jasprit Bumrah bowled that saw Fakhar Zaman being caught behind by MS Dhoni. “The look on (captain Virat) Kohli’s face said everything. Mind you, Zaman was batting on three at that time. “Post that, he didn’t need another chance. Bumrah’s no-ball incident proved to be costly as Zaman took the game away from India … This cost us immensely,” he wrote.

