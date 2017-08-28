J Arunkumar appointed Hyderabad cricket team coach

- Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentencing live updates: Dera Sacha Sauda chief gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment
J Arunkumar, a former Karnataka coach, has been appointed the new coach of the Hyderabad cricket team for the 2017-18 season.
“Arunkumar has just joined. Karnataka won various tournaments under him. He is a team-oriented man. I think he will do well for us,” Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president G Vivekanand told PTI.
Arunkumar, a former First Class cricketer, took over from Bharat Arun, who has joined as bowling coach of the national cricket team. Under his guidance since 2012-13, Karnataka won the Ranji Trophy, the Irani Cup and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The 42-year-old right-handed batsman made his debut in First Class cricket in 1993-94 and hung his boots in 2008. He also coached IPL team Kings XI Punjab.
