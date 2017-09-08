I’ve taken a leaf out of Chris Rogers, says David Warner

David Warner played an uncharacteristic knock of 123 in the second Test at Chittagong. (Source: AP) David Warner played an uncharacteristic knock of 123 in the second Test at Chittagong. (Source: AP)

Australian opener David Warner slammed his second successive hundred against Bangladesh. In what was his slowest international century,Warner went out of his usual aggressive nature and showed remarkable patience and poise during his knock. After the match Warner revealed that he took a leaf out of Chris Rogers which helped him succeed.

“I’ve taken a leaf out of Chris Rogers. It took me around 15 Tests to work around my pattern on conditions like these. It has come off and it is nice to play well for the team. I had to overcome battles in my mind on how to approach the game. I hadn’t had much of success in conditions like these and we fought back hard from the first game. Keeping my patience and working hard paid off.”, Warner said.

It may be recalled here that before the series Australian coach Darren Lehmann had said that David Warner will do well and improve upon his subcontinent record.

In an interview with cricket.com.au Lehmann said, “I think he’s realised what he can and can’t do,I’m pretty confident that he’s going to turn his form around on the subcontinent. He looks good from what I’ve seen of him so far, and he got starts in India (earlier this year) without going on.

“If he goes on, then we’ll have a really good series in Bangladesh. So for him, and for the team, we need him to make big runs as he normally does (in Australia).”

