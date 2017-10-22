I’ve never seen Shaun Marsh bat as well as he’s batting at the moment: Justin Langer

Justin Langer believes that Marsh has a good chance if he can keep performing with the bat. Justin Langer believes that Marsh has a good chance if he can keep performing with the bat.

With the upcoming Ashes series coming up in a couple of months time and the selectors stating that several spots are up for grabs, former Australian opener Justin Langer believes that Shaun Marsh can earn a recall to the side as he is in a good run of form.

“I’ve known Shaun since he was a little kid, I’ve never seen him bat as well as he’s batting at the moment. I’m looking forward to seeing that contest leading into The Ashes and see who’s going to grab hold of that position.”, Langer said while talking to cricket.com.au

“Whether it’s Shaun or Mitch or any of the guys around Australia, the guy who can get Test hundreds should be batting at six. But I hope it’s one of them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Langer also went on to slam the scheduling system of Australia’s that has rendered the Sydney Cricket Ground unavailable for his side (Western Australia) to play and hindered the preparation for the domestic tournament.

“It’s very disappointing for us. Not only are there some very good players playing but it’s also leading up to the Ashes. The first Test of the Ashes is a few weeks later, so to play at Hurtsville Oval — which probably couldn’t be further from the WACA or the Gabba is disappointing. From Australian cricket’s point of view, it’s a shame that game is going to be played there.This is my fifth year as coach of WA. I wasn’t here last year because of personal reasons but we’ve played one Shield game at the SCG in five years.”, he said while talking to the West Australian.

“That’s bizarre. I find that really strange and disappointing. There’s obviously reasons for it but you don’t want to take the polish off our domestic competition. Our domestic competition has been the envy of the world for a long time. I think it’s a really integral part of why we’ve been so successful. The cream has to rise to the top. It’s a really hard competition and you play on great venues. I can’t ever remember playing a Shield game away from the main venues. That was over a long career.”, he concluded.

