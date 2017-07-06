I’ve always enjoyed batting and stepping up when it’s required, says Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj played a against Sri Lanka at the County Ground, Derby on Wednesday. PTI Photo (PTI7_5_2017_000196B) Mithali Raj played a against Sri Lanka at the County Ground, Derby on Wednesday. PTI Photo (PTI7_5_2017_000196B)

The Indian women’s team made it four wins out of four matches after they defeated Sri Lanka by 16 runs. Skipper Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma played crucial roles in India’s win. It was Deepti Sharma’s all-round show which propelled India to a well-deserved win. With this India are now second on the points table, behind Australia.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Player of the Match, Deepti Sharma said,”The wicket was a bit slow when I batted so I adjusted accordingly by taking my time and it paid off. I tried to time my straight-bat shots properly instead of hitting them hard. I work hard in the gym so that’s where I get my strength from. We usually run the first one hard, that’s the thinking between me and Mithali, so running the second helps.

Skipper Mithali Raj also said, “In the middle overs we really pulled ourselves and the dot balls pushed them to score in the end. Overall, our spinners did quite well. Cricket has evolved over the years because now we need to have more allrounders, with bowlers who can bat in the slog overs and batsmen who can pick some wickets. I’ve always enjoyed batting and stepping up when it’s required. I’m blessed to have the kind of openers and I can play probably a bit of my own game which I’ve had to hold up because of the kind of the responsibility I’ve had over the years.”

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka suffered yet another disappointment as they lost the match. Reflecting on the loss skipper Inoka Ranaweera said, “I’m disappointed with our performances today, we made a lot of mistakes. Sripali Weerakkody bowled really well today.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd