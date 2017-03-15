India vs Australia: Its time to move on from the DRS controversy, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli stated his teams focus was on the upcoming match and not on any controversy. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli stated his teams focus was on the upcoming match and not on any controversy. (Source: PTI)

A day before the Ranchi Test, Indian skipper Virat Kohli addressed the media and finally put an end to the DRS controversy. Speaking from the JSCA International Stadium Complex Kohli said, “A lot has been given into the DRS Controversy and its time we focus on the series. Whats happened in Bangalore has happened in Bangalore. Both teams have moved ahead from that, its time for everyone to move on from it and as cricketers we need to focus on our job”.

When asked if he had any regrets on the comments that he had made after the match, Kohli stated ” I don’t have any regrets for what I said but again as i said before we need to move ahead from it. We can’t think about one issue all the time. We are not trying to push things further because in the past it has been seen that when things stretch too long it causes disharmony and yields no outcome. So it is in the best interest of everyone that we move on and focus on the game.”

Recently the Australian media also went hammer and tongs against Kohli with several allegations and criticisms coming his way. When asked what his views were on this matter, Kohli calmly replied, “Its fine if they criticize me, I take it in my stride. They do their job and I do mine.”

Speaking on the much-hyped about individual battles (Virat vs Smith & Ashwin vs Lyon through the series Kohli said, ” We don’t focus too much on the opposition. Ashwin’s six-wicket was not his reply to Nathan’s eight-wicket haul. We don’t look at any such competitions and such contests are created to generate excitement which is fair.”

A lot has been spoken about the nature of the pitches that have been on offer in the last two Tests and the resulted in low scores. But Kohli refused to put the blame entirely on the pitch. He went on to say, “Even on a flat pitch if you tend to have pressure teams do buckle under it. I think most of the time batting collapses happen because of mental setbacks”.

Meanwhile, speaking on the success in Bangalore, Kohli revealed that his batsmen had made a few technical adjustments to suit their game especially against Nathan Lyon. “Individually adjustments that the guys made was in their technique. I saw Pujara opening up on his stance which was an apt method to tackle Lyon. Ajinkya getting inside the line of the ball was another one. Those two really did well and with such minor changes it made a massive difference in the outcome of the result.”

