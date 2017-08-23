It’s the mindset that changed and made us believe we can win: Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan has claimed that his side is high on confidence. (Source: AP) Shakib Al Hasan has claimed that his side is high on confidence. (Source: AP)

Ahead of the two-match Test series against Australia, Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has claimed that his side is unbeatable on home turf and it is the change in mindset that has helped them believe that they can win. Australia will square-off against the Tigers at Dhaka for the first Test, which will be their first Test in Bangladesh after a span of 11 years.

In an interview with the Guardian Shakib said, “Previously the mindset was to draw against big teams – try to play five days, make a draw. But we never used to get the result. Then we started thinking, ‘Let’s try to win – let’s try to play and win the game’. It’s the mindset that changed, and that made us believe that we can win.” and added, “It’s been a long journey.It’s been incredible. I don’t think many people thought – even in Bangladesh – that we can come this far. We knew that we have this ability, and we needed that belief, and we can only get this belief by winning matches.”

Stating that there is a lot of confidence in the side, he further added, “But there is no shortage of self-belief at this moment … Now we feel that we are very much unbeatable at home – doesn’t matter who we are playing against. So this is the belief that makes a team a very good team, and a winning team.”

Earlier skipper Mushfiqur Rahim stated that the Tigers can eat the mighty Australians at home.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, he said, “We have always heard that Australia play aggressive cricket. We are ready to play against them with an aggressive mindset. “If we can use the home conditions and play to our potential, I don’t think it is impossible to beat Australia. To be honest, if we can play our best cricket, we can beat any team in the world because we have that ability. “Earlier, we had to play well while others had to play badly if we wanted to achieve success but that is not the case now.”

