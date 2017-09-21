Only in Express
  • It’s never easy to play a few matches and then get dropped again: Usman Khawaja

It’s never easy to play a few matches and then get dropped again: Usman Khawaja

After being dropped from the Test squad in the second Test at Bangladesh, Usman Khawaja claimed that it will not deter his confidence in the run-up to the Ashes.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 21, 2017 2:27 pm
Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Australia vs Bangladesh, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Usman Khawaja was a part of the Australian team which played a two-Test series against Bangladesh. (Source: AP)
Top News

After being dropped from the Test squad in the second Test at Bangladesh, Australian batsman Usman Khawaja has claimed that it will not deter his confidence in the run-up to the Ashes towards the end of this year.

“It’s definitely given me plenty of experience of being dropped. In for one game in Bangladesh and a couple in Sri Lanka then going out again; it’s not ideal, never easy and never fun. The games I have missed out on have been the highest run-scoring games, which has been disappointing sitting on the sidelines, but that’s just how it is.”

On his possible return to the side and possible rumours, “That stuff doesn’t motivate me and it’s not really. All that stuff is out of my control and I know from past experiences the more you harp on it the worse it gets.

In a recent match, Khawaja came good with the bat. Commenting on it, he said, “I felt pretty good on the weekend and I’ve never been the kind of guy that needs to hit a lot of balls. I feel like I can go in and out of cricket, keep things pretty simple and not feel like I’m ever out of touch or form whether I’m scoring runs or not.

I’m not going out there in the one-day cup to strengthen my chances of Test cricket or anything else. My focus is in on trying to win this tournament.” he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 20, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    41
    Zone B - Match 86
    FT
    39
    Patna Pirates beat Tamil Thalaivas (41-39)
    Sep 21, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone A - Match 87
    Sep 21, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 88

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 