It’s never easy to play a few matches and then get dropped again: Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja was a part of the Australian team which played a two-Test series against Bangladesh. (Source: AP) Usman Khawaja was a part of the Australian team which played a two-Test series against Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

After being dropped from the Test squad in the second Test at Bangladesh, Australian batsman Usman Khawaja has claimed that it will not deter his confidence in the run-up to the Ashes towards the end of this year.

“It’s definitely given me plenty of experience of being dropped. In for one game in Bangladesh and a couple in Sri Lanka then going out again; it’s not ideal, never easy and never fun. The games I have missed out on have been the highest run-scoring games, which has been disappointing sitting on the sidelines, but that’s just how it is.”

On his possible return to the side and possible rumours, “That stuff doesn’t motivate me and it’s not really. All that stuff is out of my control and I know from past experiences the more you harp on it the worse it gets.

In a recent match, Khawaja came good with the bat. Commenting on it, he said, “I felt pretty good on the weekend and I’ve never been the kind of guy that needs to hit a lot of balls. I feel like I can go in and out of cricket, keep things pretty simple and not feel like I’m ever out of touch or form whether I’m scoring runs or not.

I’m not going out there in the one-day cup to strengthen my chances of Test cricket or anything else. My focus is in on trying to win this tournament.” he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd