It’s more difficult to bat at number three than playing as an opener, says Imrul Kayes

Imrul Kayes will play against Australia in upcoming two-match Test series. (Source: AP) Imrul Kayes will play against Australia in upcoming two-match Test series. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh will face Australia in a two-match Test series at home which is scheduled to begin from Sunday. The hosts are looking to make few changes in their batting line up and batsman Imrul Kayes might have to come in at number three position and talking about the same Kayes has said that he needs to adjust as he is more comfortable while playing as an opener than at three.

“I think it is more difficult to bat at number three than playing as an opener,” Imrul told reporters on Tuesday (August 22). “But I have to adjust with that. I batted at number three in the last Test match I played in Sri Lanka. I have talked with the coach and he told me to bat at number three. I have been batting in the nets keeping that in mind,” he added.

“I think the team management has a plan and that’s why I am at number three. Soumya has done a lot better at the opening position in the last few matches,” he said.

Kayes did admit that he is more comfortable as an opener but suggested that he would be ready to do whatever his team requires.

“I become very impatient to go to the field when I pad up for batting in the dressing room. Eventually, I have to adjust. If you tell Tamim to do similar kind of stuff, he won’t be able to do that. Once I could not do that, but I have to do it now for the sake of team’s requirement. I have to do whatever the team wants from me. I feel that I can bat in both positions either in number three or as an opener; I am ready to accept it,” Kayes told.

Talking about facing new ball, the batsman suggested when you bat at number three, bowlers become cautious and they control their line and length by the time

“There are both benefits and difficulties in facing the new ball. Bowlers don’t know about the strengths of a batsman, batsmen also don’t know what the bowlers can do. But when you bat at number three, bowlers become cautious and they control their line and length by the time,” he said.

Speaking about the choices that Bangladesh selectors now have, he said that it is a positive sign for Bangladesh cricket.

“It is a positive sign. It is really great for Bangladesh cricket to have a healthy competition in the team,” he said. “Team management can pick the best player if there is a competition around. I think it is very good for us and players will perform as well,” he added.

Though he accepted that he is more comfortable as an opener, Kayes looked confident about facing the Aussie pace attack.

“I have been playing international cricket for the last seven to eight years. I have played against South Africa and England as well. They also have the best pace attack. I survived against them, so I don’t think it will be difficult for me; I think I can play against the Aussie pace attack as well,” he said.

