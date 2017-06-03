It’s baffling to find my integrity has been questioned: Sunil Gavaskar hits back at Ramchandra Guha

In this picture from Express Archive, Sunil Gavaskar is commenting on a cricket match with his son Rohan. In this picture from Express Archive, Sunil Gavaskar is commenting on a cricket match with his son Rohan.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar, who is England as parts of the commentary team for the ICC Champions Trophy, hit back at Ramchandra Guha after the former Committee of Administrator (COA) member’s ‘conflict of interest’ accusation. Guha resigned from his position on Thursday and wrote a letter to Vinod Rai on Friday. In the letter, Guha wrote how the Supreme Court appointed panel ‘failed’ in addressing conflict of interest involving players like Gavaskar.

“I’m very, very disappointed if anyone is doubting my integrity. I do not have a conflict of interest. It’s baffling to find my integrity has been questioned,” Gavaskar told ‘NDTV’.

In his comprehensive letter, Guha wrote that Gavaskar’s commentary is in direct conflict with his other role as a head of a leading player management company.

“Show me one instance where I have tried to influence the selection committee. Indian cricket has done more for me than I have done for it. It’s very disappointed that they are doubting my integrity and contribution to Indian cricket.

“I am absolutely confused as to where the conflict arises. What disappoints me really is that I have been with whatever ability I have, trying to serve the Indian cricket in my own way as a player, then as an administrator for a little time with the cricket committee, the technical committee and I was there for two months as the BCCI president.”

Guha, in his letter, had suggested that either Gavaskar must give up his PMG role or stop commenting on games for the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The former CoA member was not pleased with MS Dhoni’s Grade A contract but Gavaskar backed the decision and said Dhoni deserves it.

“MS Dhoni got Grade ‘A’ contract because he is a superb player. How can you question Dhoni’s contribution to Indian cricket? If there is a superstar culture, then there is also a jealousy culture.

“Jealousy culture at people who have done something for Indian cricket, continue to do something for Indian cricket that they should not be allowed to do something for Indian cricket and those who have not done anything for Indian cricket, who have got a peripheral connection with Indian cricket should be allowed to do something,” he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd