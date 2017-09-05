It’s all about playing the best cricket I can before Ashes squad gets announced: Peter Nevill

Australia’s Peter Nevill will look to seek a spot in the Ashes squad. (Source: Reuters) Australia’s Peter Nevill will look to seek a spot in the Ashes squad. (Source: Reuters)

Peter Nevill is focussed on returning to the Australian Test squad and hopefully for the Australian Test squad.

Speaking to the Illawarra Mercury, Nevill said, “It’s all about playing the best cricket I can. And that’s going to be for NSW in the one-day tournament and then there’s going to be two or three Shield games before the Ashes squad gets announced.”

Current keeper Matthew Wade hasn’t had the best of outings recently and has averaged just a shade above 21 in his last nine Test. His glove work hasn’t been great either. However, he does enjoy the support of his team mates.

“We talk about having energy and intent when we go out on the field. Matty has been really working hard with Brad Haddin our assistant coach on this tour and Brad has always been about leading from the front. He always spoke about that when he was keeping for Australia. “, said teammate Nathan Lyon.

“Matt Wade has been brilliant. He got good reward from that stumping today. It wasn’t the best ball I’ve ever bowled, but I thought he did a pretty good job in severe heat.”, Lyon added.

