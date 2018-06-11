A privilege to play Afghanistan in their first Test, says stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane will lead India against Afghanistan. (Source: PTI) Ajinkya Rahane will lead India against Afghanistan. (Source: PTI)

India will host Afghanistan in their first ever Test match from June 14. Ajinkya Rahane has been handed over India’s captaincy for the game and the right-hander has said that it’s a privilege to be leading the team in their maiden Test match. “It’s a privilege to be playing in Afghanistan’s first Test match. It’s a historic moment for them and an opportunity for us to be part of the occasion,” Rahane was quoted as saying in an ICC release.

Talking about the Afghanistan side, Rahane admitted that they have a bunch of some talented players who have proved their worth in the shorter format. “They have a fine team and some talented players, who have proved themselves in shorter formats. I am sure they are looking forward to do the same in Test cricket. On behalf of the Indian team, I wish them all the best,” he said.

Afghanistan captain Asghar Stanikzai expressed delight about starting their Test journey and added that it’s an honour for his side to start their career in Test cricket against India.

“It’s a great moment for us as we embark on our Test journey. To be playing our first Test against India is a great honour and we hope to give a good account of ourselves. To be competing against the best on the Test rankings table is something to be proud of and we will try to do our best in whatever chances we get and exhibit the skills the players possess individually as well as collectively as a team,” Stanikzai said.

