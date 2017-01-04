It’s a day to celebrate his successful captaincy and respect his decision: Sachin Tendulkar on MS Dhoni stepping down as captain

MS Dhoni stepped down as captain of the Indian team on Wednesday. (Source: Reuters) MS Dhoni stepped down as captain of the Indian team on Wednesday. (Source: Reuters)

Sachin Tendulkar congratulated MS Dhoni for his tenure as captain of the Indian cricket team after the BCCI announced the latter’s resignation from the post of India’s skipper in limited overs cricket. Tendulkar was part of the team that Dhoni led to victory in the 2011 ICC World Cup.

“Congratulations to MSD on a wonderful career as a captain leading India to success in both T20 and ODI World Cups,” he said, “Have seen him emerge from an aggressive player to a steady and decisive captain. It’s a day to celebrate his successful captaincy and respect his decision. Wish MSD the very best as he continues entertaining us on the field with his exploits.”

Tendulkar had some of the best moments of his 24-year-career in the Indian team under MS Dhoni. Apart from winning the World Cup itself, which he described as the greatest moment of his career, Dhoni was the man on the non striker’s end when Tendulkar became the first player to score a double hundred in ODI cricket.

News of MS Dhoni’s resignation comes days before India’s ODI series against England begins. Virat Kohli’s extraordinary success as India’s Test captain means that he is set to take up the mantle. MS Dhoni’s decision was announced by the BCCI. It was also mentioned that he is available to be selected for India ODI series against England.

India and England play a three match ODI series starting on January 15.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd