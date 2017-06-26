It’s a call you have to make, says Eoin Morgan on dropping himself from series-decider

Eoin Morgan defended his decision to drop himself from the series-decider against South Africa. (Source: Reuters) Eoin Morgan defended his decision to drop himself from the series-decider against South Africa. (Source: Reuters)

England captain Eoin Morgan defended his decision to drop himself from the series-decider against South Africa and said that it was a tough call.

Morgan insisted that the need to look at the long term was the reason behind the call, which he termed as tough. Morgan said after the match, “It’s an important part of our development. Our success in 50-over cricket and T20 has been down to the strength in depth we’ve had in the side.”

“Ideally, yes [I would have played]. It’s a very difficult situation to be in. I love playing international cricket, but unfortunately that is the case today. It’s tough, but it’s a call you have to make looking to the long term.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was shocked to find out that Morgan was not playing. He had tweeted: “1-1 … Series decider … and the England Skipper is resting !!!!!!!!!!!!! #WTF ….. Worlds gone mad.” Even James Taylor felt that the England captain should have been playing.

Captained by Jos Buttler, England won the T20 series-decider match against South Africa by 19 runs. Dawid Malan struck 77 from 44 balls, ensuring a 2-1 series win to England.

Buttler came to Morgan’s rescue and said, “Depth is huge if you are going to become a really good side. Dawid showed that by producing that performance and shows there are some really good players really knocking on the door. You need that if you are going to become one of the best sides.”

