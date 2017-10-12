Would have been better if India vs Australia series was a week or two shorter: Mark Waugh

Steve Smith was injured before the first India-Australia T20I in Ranchi. (Source: PTI) Steve Smith was injured before the first India-Australia T20I in Ranchi. (Source: PTI)

As Australia take on India in the shorter format of the game, selector Mark Waugh has said that it would have been better if the ongoing series had been shorter by a week or even two. With the upcoming Ashes series Waugh would have preferred to be at home and keep a close watch on the domestic series.

Speaking to the Sky Sports Radio, he said, “It’s got to be said, it’s not an ideal time to be away from Australia. This series has been a bit spread out. It would have been better probably if it was a week or two shorter.

On the domestic season in Australia he said, “Once they get home, they’ll have a little break then they’ll be back focused on red ball cricket, then the Ashes. The players are pretty much used to it; it’s probably more the travelling, flying around. This one-day tournament and T20 tournament has been to about eight different places, so there’s been a lot of travel. But I think they’re coping pretty well.

Earlier, skipper Steve Smith had to withdraw from the T20 series and return home as he suffered an injury. But Waugh believes this is a blessing in disguise. “Obviously Steve Smith going home might be a blessing in disguise, a bit of a freshen-up. He’s got a heavy workload, as do a lot of the players. We’ll be right. Those three Shield matches will have us in good stead for the Ashes.”, he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd