It will be very important for Virat Kohli to strike a balance as skipper and a batsman in South Africa: Sourav Ganguly

Virat Kohli finished the year as top-ranked in ODIs. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli finished the year as top-ranked in ODIs. (Source: PTI)

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has opined that for India’s success in South Africa, Virat Kohli’s performance with the bat will be crucial. Stating Kohli must try to maintain a balance between his leadership and as a batter, Ganguly maintained that momentum will also play a key role in the rainbow nation.

Reiterating that India’s tour to South Africa will be a tough one, Ganguly, in a column for TOI, wrote, “Virat’s form will be very important for the side. It is his first tour to South Africa as captain and it will be very important for him to strike a balance as skipper and a batsman. His form as captain in the two previous instances in Adelaide and Sydney were brilliant and hopefully those memories will remain fresh for him and help him.”

“India have had a phenomenal year in 2017 and they will be looking to continue that momentum. One must also understand that it will be a totally different kettle of fish to playing at home, but I believe that this team has the ability to make a difference,” Ganguly added.

Explaining the importance of getting a proper team combination, the former India captain further added, “It will be important for India to get their combination right and I would want Hardik Pandya to play. It will give them the option of five bowlers which will be important if they want to pick 20 wickets. With Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha and R Ashwin, who are capable with the bat, and Bhuvneshwar as well, it is a chance worth taking. The first Test of a series is very important and the length of the bowlers will be vital. They will need to bowl full to make sure that the ball is hitting the stumps.”

