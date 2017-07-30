It will be a good challenge this summer to see how Steve Smith utilises Nathan Lyon: Michael Clarke

Michael Clarke has praised the leadership qualities of Steve Smith. (Source: AP) Michael Clarke has praised the leadership qualities of Steve Smith. (Source: AP)

Former Australian middle-order batsman and skipper Michael Clarke applauded Steve Smith for his use of spinner Nathan Lyon on the recent Test tour of India.

Stating that Lyon’s experience has made him an improved bowler, Clarke said, “It’s going to be a good challenge this summer to see how (Smith) utilises Nathan Lyon because that’s where I think his game has improved. “On the trip to India he used his spin department much better, so this summer hopefully again he’ll continue to grow there.”, he said while talking to Wide World of Sports.

Commenting on the leadership of Steve Smith, he said, “I think his leadership has certainly improved. I think he’s still learning what his style and technique is, but that takes everyone a bit of time. “The one thing about leadership is there’s no perfect way to lead. There’s no right or wrong way. Smithy has his own style.

“I loved the way he’s been confident with his own batting. A lot of people have looked at his technique, but he’s said ‘this is the way I play’ and he’s been so successful.

“I’d like him to do that with his captaincy as well and say ‘this is my style, I don’t have to captain like Allan Border or Mark Taylor or Ricky Ponting, this is the way I do it and I’m going to back myself.”

“I think as a leader taking over the team if you can lead from the front with the bat that’s the easiest way to earn respect and he’s done that,” Clarke concluded.

