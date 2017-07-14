It was sickening to watch Luke Fletcher being hit on head: James Anderson

James Anderson Anderson went on to suggest that the bowlers would be thinking to wear a skullcap. (Source: AP) James Anderson Anderson went on to suggest that the bowlers would be thinking to wear a skullcap. (Source: AP)

Nottinghamshire bowler Luke Fletcher was struck on his head during his follow through while playing against Birmingham. Reacting to the incident, England bowling spearhead James Anderson, in his column for The Telegraph, labeled it as ‘sickening’.

“It was sickening to watch Luke Fletcher being hit on the head by a ball smashed straight back at him,” the 123-Test veteran wrote in his column for The Telegraph. “All the bowlers I have spoken to since seeing it have said that it was only a matter of time before it happened to someone and they were just praying it wasn’t them,” he wrote.

Writing about his own experience, Anderson mentioned about one of his T20I game against Australia when a stroke form Matthew Hayden came straight back at him. Adding more to this, the right-arm fast bowler termed the stroke-making in T20 cricket ridiculous.

“I remember playing a Twenty20 game in Australia in 2007 and Matthew Hayden smacked one back at me. “My head goes down as I follow through and as I looked up I just saw this white flash pass about an inch from the side of my head. “If it had been a touch straighter I would not have had time to react and who knows what could have happened. “That was a decade ago and since then the hitting in Twenty20 has become absolutely ridiculous.”

Anderson went on to suggest that the bowlers would be thinking to wear a skullcap as they are pretty vulnerable to getting hit back while they are still in follow through.

“It is scary when bowling how hard batsmen hit it now,” he continued. “The result is I think Twenty20 bowlers will be thinking about wearing a skullcap because of the danger. “You don’t need one in a Test match but in Twenty20, when the batsman is looking to come after you, it is a different matter and makes sense. “What has happened to Luke has heightened awareness around the safety of bowlers,” he wrote.

