It was nice to get under India’s skin: Steve Smith

Recalling the incidents from the Border-Gavaskar series in India earlier this year, Australia cricket captain Steve Smith has said that it was nice to get under the skin of Indian players and that he likes to annoy them a little bit.

Australian cricketers have been popular for their sledging from the past but Smith’s tactics have been different. He is seen to be an animated character on the field and had a couple of encounters during the series.

“I like to try and annoy them a little bit with some of my mannerisms rather than anything I say,” Smith said on the Back Page Live panel show this week.

Smith was seen in a exchange of “face-making” with Ishant Sharma in the second Test at Bangalore. After Smith’s defence against Ishant, the Indian pacer came up with some faces. Smith, in his response, just shook his head sideways.

“I think I got under (the Indian team’s) skin on a few occasions, which was nice,” Smith said. “It was a pretty heated series, playing over there in India,” Smith said. “But it was a great series. We probably should have gone a little bit better than we did. But hopefully we can learn a lot from the way we played there and keep moving forward as a team.”

Australia made a great start to the series, winning the first game in Pune. They lost the Bangalore Test before drawing the third Test in Ranchi. India won the Dharamsala Test to win the series 2-1.

Australia, currently in a pay dispute with Cricket Australia, are supposed to tour Bangladesh this minth month but it will happen only when the dispute is over.

“All the boys have been training and working incredibly hard and everyone’s fit,” Smith said. “It’s actually been a good little period for us … for the international guys we don’t often get these kinds of breaks so it’s nice to get some strength work in and some fitness in to try and sustain a level for a period of time now.”

